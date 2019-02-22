Home

J. E. Fralin & Sons Funeral & Cremation Services
5065 Soutel Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32208
904-924-9400
Elder Thomas Drayton

Elder Thomas Drayton Obituary
DRAYTON
Homegoing Celebration for Elder Thomas Drayton will be 1:00 PM Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Rock Deliverance Church For All People, 3636 Old Kings Rd.
He is survived by sisters, Pettronella Moore (Willey) & Berida Morris; other relatives and friends.
Viewing FRIDAY at The Church from 5 – 7 PM. Interment in Jacksonville National Cemetery. Because of the love of his family, arrangements entrusted to J. E. Fralin & Sons Funeral & Cremation Services, 5065 Soutel Dr. ~ 904.924.9400.

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Feb. 22, 2019

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Feb. 22, 2019
