Goedtke
Eldon Paul Goedtke, the son of Paul & Mary (Behr) Goedtke, was born on January 13, 1932, in Fulda, MN, and called home by the Lord on November 4, 2020.
Eldon was united in marriage to Bette Brown on April 20, 1952, at First Presbyterian Church in Fulda. After their marriage, they lived and farmed northeast of Fulda. They moved to Jacksonville in 1968. Eldon and Bette were serial entrepreneurs, owning and operating a convenience store, pool hall, shrimp boat, and a trucking business. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Jacksonville and knew Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior.
He is survived by his children Gene (Alzi) Goedtke, Patty Caviness, David (Connie Smith) Goedtke, Debbie (Carl) West, 5 grandsons; Nathan, Michael, Patrick (Mo), Stephen (Emily), Zachary, 1 great-grandson Lochdonan and his sister Luella Kirchner. He is preceded in death by his wife, Bette, infant daughter, Peggy Lee, his parents, and his sisters Lillian Buresch, Evelyn Behr, and Marian Isder.
A celebration of his life will be held at South Jacksonville Presbyterian Church at 2137 Hendricks Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32207 on Saturday, November 14th, 11 AM. This will be a Socially Distanced Service, masks will be required and instructions will be provided for maintaining distance while attending the service. Visitation with the family will begin at 10:20 AM and will continue after the service.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Christians in Alliance - Kathy Gould Ministries, PO Box 551229, Jax., FL 32255 or one of his favorite charities listed at www.arlingtonparkfuneralhome.com/obituary/eldon-goedtke
Funeral arrangements are under the direction and care of Arlington Park Cemetery & Funeral Home, 6920 Lone Star Road, Jacksonville, FL32211 (904) 724-6384.
