Eldon Wayne "Roney" Hepler
1925 - 2020
Hepler
Eldon Wayne "Roney" Hepler, 94, died Wednesday, July 1, 2020.
Roney was born on September 25, 1925, in Nappanee, Indiana to Fred and Louise Hepler. He graduated from Etna Green High School in Kosciusko County, Indiana in 1943. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II and was captured by the German army in the Battle of the Bulge, after which he was held as a prisoner of war. He married Jane Benner on June 7, 1953. They moved to Lehigh Acres, Florida in 1969, where he worked for Robb & Stucky furniture for more than 20 years. In 1994, they moved to Jacksonville, where they were active members of Murray Hill United Methodist Church. His book of limericks, Grandpa's Limericks, was self-published for his 90th birthday and is available at Amazon.com. He was preceded in death by Jane in 2008 and by six of his siblings. He is survived by his son Brian Hepler; his son Carey Hepler, Carey's wife Ruth Ann, and their daughters, Janie, Patti, and Sally Hepler; and his remaining siblings, Russ Hepler and Ruth Hepler of Indiana.
Due to the pandemic, an invitation-only military funeral will be held at Jacksonville National Cemetery at a later date.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jul. 2 to Jul. 5, 2020.
