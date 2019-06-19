Home

Eleanor Brown


Eleanor Brown Obituary
Brown
Ms. Eleanor Brown (75) slept away peacefully into the arms of Jesus on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Homegoing Services will be held 10:00am, Sat., June 22 at the Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 7141 New Kings Rd, Dr. A. D. Denard, Pastor. Ms. Brown will rest for loved ones and friends on Fri., June 21 from 5:00pm until 7:00pm at the Northside Chapel and Sat., from 9am until the hour of service at the church. Interment will be in the Edgewood Cemetery. Professional Services from the Heart in the care of the Northside Chapel of Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, 6665 New Kings Rd (904) 765-4150.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from June 19 to June 20, 2019
