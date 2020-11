CrouchEleanor Crouch, 97, passed away peacefully on November 19, 2020. Surviving 3 children are Phillip, Tom, and Debbie Crouch. She also is survived by 4 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Eleanor was active in her church, women's clubs, and Bible study classes.A Memorial service will be held at a later date to celebrate her life. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com