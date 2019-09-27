|
Mahoney
Eleanor Elder Mahoney (March 28, 1923 – September 14, 2019) crossed over the river to rest under the shade trees with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ peacefully at her home Saturday night the 14th. She will be dearly missed by many.
Eleanor was born in her Grandmother Mary Elizabeth Hardee Bessent's house on Herschel St. in 1923, to the sound of hammers on nails as her father and Mahoney Lumber Company were building the future family home next door. The young Mahoney family would move into 2343 Herschel St. in 1924, where little Jimmy Mahoney would be born in 1929, completing the family unit.
Eleanor attended West Riverside Elementary, John Gorrie Junior High and graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in 1941. She then attended The Florida State College for Women (FSCW), graduating with a bachelor's degree in 1945. From a student evaluation written in May of 1945, it was stated that "she is a conscientious student eager for advancement and makes good grades", and "a fine girl, with high ideals, honest and reliable". She was very active at FSCW including joining the Pi Beta Phi sorority, having been initiated in March of 1942. Among many wonderful young ladies, one of her sorority sisters was Nancy Culp, aka Miss Jane Hathaway from "The Beverly Hillbillies", a popular TV sitcom from the 60's. Her future sister-in law, Mary-Olive Jordan Fleming was also a sorority sister of the wine and silver blue.
Shortly after graduation Eleanor moved to Germany to take care of her niece Ann while her brother Tike worked to bring stability to that country after WWII. She returned to Jacksonville and began a life-long career in the medical profession as an office manager and accountant for Dr. Ashe Williams. Among many other roles she was the bookkeeper for good friend Joe Welker's landscaping company.
Eleanor's people came from Fernandina, Florida and St. Mary's and little Satilla River, Camden County, Georgia. She also had deep roots in Jacksonville (Cowford) as her Great Grandparents, Lucius Augustus Tarquinses and Esther Ann Crews Haddock Hardee, were married in Jacksonville on July, 10 1853. They were members of the First Presbyterian Church of Jacksonville, where a generation later Eleanor's mama Essie was raised. Eleanor and the young Mahoney family began attending the fledgling Riverside Presbyterian Church (RPC) around 1922, as it was just down the street from their Herschel St. home.
She was very devoted to her church, as a lifelong member of RPC from the 1923 cradle roll up to the last service she attended in the summer of 2019. She was very active in many aspects of church life including the Presbyterian Women and Meals on Wheels. She enjoyed her lovely friends from the Acacia Garden Circle that she belonged to for many years, including sister in-law Nell Fleming, at some point acting as Secretary, even hosting a luncheon at the Cummer Art Gallery as late as 2017.
Eleanor was also a very active member of The National Society of the Colonial Dames of America (NSCDA) – the Dames, as was her mother. Their ancestor was Captain John Hardee from North Carolina. She made the drive to St. Augustine to be a docent at the Dames owned Ximenez-Fatio House for many years. She was awarded the highest honor the Dames bestows upon its members: The Roll of Honor Award. She worked tirelessly for many years in the Dames office, among other things helping complete countless membership applications, and it was said "she was the best office manager we will ever have".
As was common of her generation of venerable ladies she was a lifelong bridge player all over Jacksonville with many games over the years. One of her last bridge groups was the Florida Yacht Club Wednesday night bridge-bunch, a large group who gathered for years.
She was predeceased by her parents, Haynes Richardson, Sr., and Esther (Essie) Maria Bessent Mahoney, and her older brothers Haynes Richardson Mahoney, Jr. – aka Tike (Kay), William Hardee Mahoney, Sr. (Mary-Olive), and little brother James Bessent Mahoney.
She is survived by her sisters-in law Mary-Olive Jordan Fleming Mahoney and Nell McNiel Fleming (Paul – aka Buck), niece Ann T. Pinkham, nephews Haynes Richardson Mahoney, III. (Sossi), William Hardee Mahoney, Jr. (Juan), David Fleming Mahoney, and Paul Bessent Mahoney; godson Bryan Lawton Graves, great nephews Douglas Niles Pinkham, Caleb David Mahoney (Jennie), and great nieces Dominique (Domo), Collette (Coco), and Karina Mahoney, Katie Doyle Mahoney Bridge (Eric), Kylie Adams Mahoney Turner (Bradley), Kimberly Haynes Pinkham (Jeremy), and great-great nephews Alaric Galvagni, Hudson Turner, Wyatt Bridge, and Oliver Mahoney.
The family would like to thank many people for their love, support and attention over the last several years of Eleanor's wonderful life. First and foremost Ms. Margaret Day Julian, whose devotion to Eleanor over the years has been a beautiful thing. Margaret's mother, Hazel Margaret "Dolly" Chitty Day and Eleanor grew up together in the idyllic Riverside neighborhood. Also sincere thanks to the many compassionate ladies from J-Mac Enterprises, especially the young lady whose love and support enabled Eleanor to have the quality of life these past few years that she would not have had otherwise, Ms. Johnnetta McClain.
The family will hold a private interment at the Welker Memorial Garden at Riverside Presbyterian Church, 849 Park St., Jacksonville, FL 32204, at 10am, Saturday October 5th, followed by a Witness to the Resurrection Memorial Service in the sanctuary at 11am.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Riverside Presbyterian Church meals on wheels program, the National Society of the Colonial Dames of America, 2715 Q St. NW, Washington, DC 20007, or the Sulzbacher Center for the Homeless, 611 E. Adams St., Jacksonville, FL 32202
"I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me"; "for we walk by faith, not by sight"; "For it is the God who said, "Let light shine out of darkness," who has shone in our hearts to give the light of the knowledge of the glory of God in the face of Christ"; "Today is the day the Lord hath made, we shall rejoice and be glad in it"; "but they who wait on the Lord shall renew their strength, they shall mount up with wings like eagles, they shall run and not be weary, they shall walk and not faint.
~ Selah~
