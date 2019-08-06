Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Eleanor Gill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanor Marie Gill

Add a Memory
Eleanor Marie Gill Obituary
Gill
Eleanor Marie Gill, age 85, passed away August 5, 2019, in Jacksonville, Florida. Eleanor was born on March 22, 1934 in Altoona, PA to Raphael and Marie Aiken. She was a member of St. Matthews Catholic Church in Jacksonville, Florida. Eleanor served in the United States Navy. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend. Eleanor will be deeply and sorely missed by all who knew and loved her.
Eleanor is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Hoyt Gill. She is survived by her daughters Susan Shoemaker (Gary) and Kathryn Ornella (Michael) ; grandchildren Michael Ornella, II (Nicole), Anthony Ornella (Christen); Jacque Parker (Joe), and Wesley Shoemaker; great-grandchildren Kaili, Jake, Sydney, and Eli; and two brothers Richard and James Aiken.
A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, August 12, 2019, at St. Matthew's Catholic Church, 1773 Blanding Boulevard, Jacksonville, Florida 32210. Rev. Jose Kulathinal will serve as officiant of services. Burial will follow at Jacksonville Memory Gardens. A visitation will be held on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Hardage-Giddens Riverside Memorial Park and Funeral Home, 7242 Normandy Boulevard, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., with a rosary service beginning at 7:00 p.m.
HARDAGE-GIDDENS RIVERSIDE MEMORIAL PARK AND FUNERAL HOME, 7242 Normandy Boulevard, is serving the family.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Aug. 6 to Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eleanor's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.