Eleanor Marie Gill, age 85, passed away August 5, 2019, in Jacksonville, Florida. Eleanor was born on March 22, 1934 in Altoona, PA to Raphael and Marie Aiken. She was a member of St. Matthews Catholic Church in Jacksonville, Florida. Eleanor served in the United States Navy. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend. Eleanor will be deeply and sorely missed by all who knew and loved her.
Eleanor is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Hoyt Gill. She is survived by her daughters Susan Shoemaker (Gary) and Kathryn Ornella (Michael) ; grandchildren Michael Ornella, II (Nicole), Anthony Ornella (Christen); Jacque Parker (Joe), and Wesley Shoemaker; great-grandchildren Kaili, Jake, Sydney, and Eli; and two brothers Richard and James Aiken.
A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, August 12, 2019, at St. Matthew's Catholic Church, 1773 Blanding Boulevard, Jacksonville, Florida 32210. Rev. Jose Kulathinal will serve as officiant of services. Burial will follow at Jacksonville Memory Gardens. A visitation will be held on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Hardage-Giddens Riverside Memorial Park and Funeral Home, 7242 Normandy Boulevard, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., with a rosary service beginning at 7:00 p.m.
HARDAGE-GIDDENS RIVERSIDE MEMORIAL PARK AND FUNERAL HOME, 7242 Normandy Boulevard, is serving the family.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Aug. 6 to Aug. 10, 2019