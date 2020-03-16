|
Loner
Mrs. Eleanor Prevatt Loner, a lifelong resident of Green Cove Springs, died Friday the 13th of March in her home surrounded by her loving family.
Eleanor was born December 1, 1926, in Green Cove Springs, FL to Albert and Lillian (Brooker) Prevatt. She graduated from Clay High School in 1944. She married James Wesley Loner and they spent 68 years together raising three daughters, Denise, Joy, and Robyn and one son, Steve.
While here on Earth, Eleanor had a dedication to selling her Avon, volunteering at the Clay County Fair, and cheering on the Florida Gators. Most importantly, she loved the Lord with all of her heart and found great joy in witnessing to anyone who would listen.
Eleanor was preceded in death by her parents, her stepmother, Inez Prevatt, her brother Donald, her daughter Denise, and grandson Wes. She will be forever missed by her husband James, son Steve, daughters Joy and Robyn, 4 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren. Not to mention all those that she considered family as they lovingly called her Mema just as her family did.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 19th, 2020 at Hickory Grove Baptist Church in Green Cove Springs with Rev. Russell Franklin officiating. Visitation will be held from 11:00-12:00 and her memorial service will follow immediately after. Interment will follow in Hickory Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hickory Grove Baptist Church or the Community Hospice of Clay County in her honor.
Arrangements are under the care of Broadus-Raines Funeral Home, 501 Spring St., Green Cove Springs, FL 32043. (904) 284-4000
