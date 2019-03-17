|
|
REINHARDT
Eleanor Russell Reinhardt, 89, of Bryceville, went home to be with The Lord on Thursday, March 14, 2019. Funeral celebration services will be held 1 PM Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Bryceville First Baptist Church, 7732 U.S. Highway 301, Bryceville, FL with interment to follow in Riverside Memorial Park, Jacksonville. Tommy Mallard will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Arrangements by Giddens-Reed Funeral Home, Baldwin, FL, 904-266-2337 (www.giddensreedfh.com).
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 17, 2019