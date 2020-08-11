1/1
Deacon Elijah J. Lewis
1932 - 2020-08-05
On August 5, 2020, Deacon Elijah J. Lewis gained his angel wings.
He was born on February 22, 1932, in Micanopy, FL to Joe and Polly Lewis, who predeceased him. He is survived by his devoted wife, Mary Alice; daughters, Elvira (Willie) and Elaine (Russell); 5 grandchildren; 1 great-granddaughter; brother, Oscar; and 4 godchildren. A memorial service will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020, at 11:00 AM, in the chapel of Harry Brown Funeral Directors & Cremation Service, 2719 W. Edgewood Ave. (32209), (904) 252-1573. Interment will follow at the Jacksonville National Cemetery, with Military Honors.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Harry Brown Funeral Directors & Cremation Service, Inc.
2719 Edgewood Ave. W.
Jacksonville, FL 32209
(904) 252-1573
