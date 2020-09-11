Mathis
Elijah Thomas "Tommy" Mathis, Jr., age 88, of Hilliard, FL, passed away on September 4, 2020. Tommy was born in Mitchell, GA on August 1, 1932, to the late Elijah Thomas Mathis and Martha Susan Raley. As a young man, Tommy joined the United States Air Force in 1952 and proudly served his country during the Korean War. After being discharged, his passion for the skies led him to a longtime career as an Air Traffic Controller with the Federal Aviation Administration, where he worked until his retirement in 1988. Over the years, he was involved in many development projects, and his suggestions and ideas were key in the automating of the air traffic control system.
As a founding member of the Hilliard Flying Club, Tommy and the other members worked diligently with the City of Hilliard and the FAA to have the Hilliard Airpark established. They spent much of their time and own funds in its development and continued upkeep. Tommy was instrumental in acquiring the lights and rotating beacon for the field.
On September 27, 1958, Tommy married the love of his life, Patricia Ann Gentry. Outside of work, Tommy loved to hunt, fish, and fly, and he was a member of Rivers Edge Church. Missions were dear to his heart, whether traveling to South Africa or volunteering at a local food ministry. Most of all, he was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, who loved spending time with his family. He will be dearly missed.
Tommy is preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Lamar Mathis and Harry Mathis; and his sister, Ruby Davis.
Tommy is survived by his wife, Pat; his sons, Darrel (Mary Kay) Mathis of Lake City, FL and Larry (Kandy) Mathis of Decatur, AL; his daughter, Kim (Tony) Clemons of Smyrna, TN; his brother, Roy (Jane) Mathis of Griffin, GA; his sister, Daisy (JL) Chalker of Gibson, GA; his grandchildren, Stephanie, Katherine, Danielle, Matthew, Chance and Zak Mathis, Alex (Jordan) and Evan Clemons; and his great-grandson, Clayton Clemons.
A Celebration of Tommy's Life was held on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at 11 a.m. at The First Alliance Church, 37207 Mill St., Hilliard, FL 32046, with Pastor Gerald Wollitz officiating. Interment was at Oakwood Cemetery. Memorials may be sent to: Rivers Edge Church, P.O. Box 897, Hilliard, FL 32046 with Tommy Mathis in the memo. Any memorials received will go to mission projects.
