REINHARDT

Elinor Glenn "Sunny" Reinhardt

Sunny Reinhardt, who was born, raised and lived all her life in Jacksonville, departed this world on her way to the next on March 4, 2019, at the age of 91. She was predeceased by her husband, the late Charles Arthur Reinhardt, and is survived by two children, Lynne Cook (Dave) and Chip Reinhardt (Cathy), seven grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren. Her memorial service is being held at her beloved church home, Avondale United Methodist Church, on Sunday, March 10, 2019, at 3 PM. Sunny wrote her own obituary, a sort of brief r esume of her full and active life, and asked that it be published in the Times-Union as she wrote it, so here goes:

I was A Girl Scout and Senior Scout. I was employed with Peninsula Life Insurance for 7 years, and married to Charles Arthur Reinhardt for 35 years. I was a member of the Jaycee Wives Club and Junior Women's Club (where I was in several shows and produced one). I held offices in the PTAs of West Riverside Elementary and John Gorrie Junior High, and ran a carnival at West Riverside. I am a devoted member of Avondale United Methodist Church and many circles there, where I was the secretary. I produced the dramas "The Last Supper" and "The Other Twelve Disciples." I was also active in the Agape Sunday School class and the Thru the Bible Sunday School class (now the Faithful Friends). I love dinner parties, and was the instigator of a dinner club since the late 1970s. I raised two great kids. I am an avid spectator of all sports – loved the Sharks, Bulls, Jaguars and Gators. I loved the Pops and Broadway shows. A Democrat forever. I loved to travel, everywhere! Went to South America, Africa, Spain, Greece, Australia, New Zealand, Nova Scotia, Canada, Monaco, Mexico, Turkey, India, Bali, Hawaii, Morea, Alaska, Scotland, Ireland, France, Germany, Poland, Hungary, Holland, Japan, China, Italy, Russia, Denmark, Switzerland, Sicily, England, Egypt, Malta, Vienna, Cyprus, Sweden, Finland, Santorini, Belgium, Panama Canal, Peru, Galapagos Islands, Thailand, Nepal, and many islands in the Caribbean.