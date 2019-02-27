SMITH

Smith, Elise. Salutatorian, Andrew Jackson class of '46 left this earth 2/23/19. Thought of by friends as Cinderella and Prince Charming, Elise and Phil met at a social at First United Methodist Church that neither of them was supposed to attend. That chance encounter sparked a romance and ensuing marriage that spanned 72 years. Elise was a fabulous cook and baker as well as a seamstress extraordinaire. She made most of her own clothes and those of her daughter, as well as curtains and quilts. She was also known for her hat making skills and taught a millinery course at the YWCA. When hats went out of style, she learned to knit and made many beautiful sweaters. After retiring from Blue Cross Blue Shield as an executive secretary, she learned to play Duplicate Bridge. She also enjoyed playing the piano and was her daughter's first piano teacher. Elise was predeceased by her parents, 1 brother and 5 sisters. She leaves behind her beloved husband Phil, daughter Karen, step-grandson Chris (Wendy) and great-grandson Trevor (Zuri).

A visitation will be held for friends and family on Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 6-8pm at Hardage-Giddens Riverside Memorial Park & Funeral Home, 7242 Normandy Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32205. Interment to be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Riverside Memorial Park at 11am with a memorial service at 1pm at Ortega United Methodist Church, 4807 Roosevelt Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32210. Published in the Florida Times-Union from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019