Mitchell
Funeral Mass for Mrs. Elizabeth Coley Mitchell, 96, widow of John Joseph Mitchell, Sr., will be held at 10:00a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25th in Christ The King Catholic Church, with Father Bernie Tan Dang as Celebrant. Born Nov. 29, 1923 in Jacksonville, FL to Elizabeth and James Duckworth, Mrs. Mitchell died Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 at her home in Jacksonville. She was a member of Christ The King Catholic Church. Survivors include a daughter, Jeannine M. (Jack) Byrnes of Bradenton, FL ; four sons, John Joseph (Cindy) Mitchell, Jr. of Ringgold, GA, Charles Landon (Bonny) Mitchell, James Patrick Mitchell both of Jacksonville and Michael F. (Melody) Mitchell of Cumming, GA; 13 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Home, 4140 University Blvd., S., where a Vigil Service will be held at 6:00 pm on Tuesday, Nov. 24th.
