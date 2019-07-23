Resources More Obituaries for Elizabeth Diamond Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Elizabeth Diamond

Add a Memory Share This Page Email Diamond

John (Jack) Diamond, 74, passed away on July 14, 2019, after a long battle with Dementia. He was born to the late Betty and Morris Diamond in 1945 in Columbus Ohio. Jack grew up with his brothers, Mike and Pat playing baseball and basketball and spending Sundays with his grandparents playing euchre. He graduated from Bishop Hartley High School in 1963 and went on to earn his Bachelor of Architecture degree from THE Ohio State University. There he was awarded the school's highest honor, the Alpha Rho Chi award for leadership, service, and merit. He joined the Navy in 1968 graduating from Officer Candidate School, the Civil Engineer Corps and was stationed at Albany Naval Air Station, Albany Georgia. On the recommendation of a Navy comrade, he headed to Jacksonville and in 1970 joined KBJ Architects where he began his career and legacy of leadership and civic involvement. He worked for KBJ for 27 years, serving the last 14 years as president. In 1997 he started Diamond Architects and in 1998 merged with Rink Reynolds and Fisher to become what was later known as Rink Design Partnership Inc.

From an early age, Jack wanted to be an architect. He wanted to make a difference in people's lives. His work is all around us, encompassing many of the prominent buildings forming Jacksonville's skyline: the Prudential Complex, the Bell South Tower, the Federal Courthouse, the Times Union Center for the Performing Arts, multiple projects at the University of North Florida, the Earl Hadlow Center for Caring, the expansion of Christ Episcopal Church and many other award-winning projects. Dubbed "Mr. Downtown" he helped shape the Downtown Jacksonville master plans of 1987, 1992 and 2000. He was an active member of the American Institute of Architects where he was awarded the distinction of being admitted to the College of Fellows (FAIA) for his commitment to community involvement, leadership and his vision for the city of Jacksonville. Jack was a true visionary who could conceptualize a design anywhere and anytime. All you had to do was ask. Many a project was started with a concept drawn on a dinner napkin.

Jack has served as chairman of many entities including the Jacksonville Area Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Rotary, University of North Florida Foundation, Boys and Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida, Hospice of Northeast Florida, United Way Campaign, Visit Jacksonville and was a founding member of JaxPride.

Friends and family knew Jack as the life of the party, always ready with an entertaining story which seemed to get bigger and better each time it was told. He enjoyed dancing, fishing, golfing, the symphony and he especially loved playing cards with a special group of guys for over 25 years.

Jack donated countless hours to children's issues, charities, art, cultural and environmental causes in Jacksonville. He was a remarkable man who dedicated his life to making this world a more beautiful place for all around him.

He is survived by Elizabeth, his wife of 22 years; children Scott (Rachel) Diamond, Trisha (Tom) Dyess; grandchildren, JT, Samantha, Mia, Max; brothers Mike Diamond, Pat (Kathy) Diamond and many wonderful nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held August 9, at 1 PM at Christ Episcopal Church, 400 San Juan Dr., Ponte Vedra Beach, FL. Interment will be at Jacksonville National Cemetery at a later date. For those wishing to make a donation in his memory, the family would be honored if they are made to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida.

Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union from July 23 to July 28, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries