More Obituaries for Elizabeth Vaisvil
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Emily Vaisvil

Elizabeth Emily Vaisvil Obituary
VAISVIL
 Elizabeth Emily Vaisvil, 33, of Jacksonville, Fl, died peacefully on February 15, 2019 at Memorial Hospital, Jacksonville.
She was the oldest child of Wayne Vaisvil and Lisa Walter Vaisvil, and is survived by her brothers, Wayne Casimir Vaisvil, Mark Christopher Vaisvil, and Jake Vaisvil, as well as her grandparents, Fred and Joann Vaisvil, grandfather Ed Walter, aunt Laura Walter Price, uncles Christopher and Mark Vaisvil, and aunt Sandra Vaisvil, and cousins Brendan, Alex, andVictoria Vaisvil.
Elizabeth was a loving and generous spirit, and her final act of kindness was to give the gift of life through organ and tissue donation.

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Feb. 24, 2019
