Elizabeth "Betty" Marshall Gedrottis died peacefully at the McGraw Hospice Center in Jacksonville, FL on August 7, 2019 at the age of 94. She was preceded in death by her husband, Victor Gedrottis, of 64 years and her daughter Linda Volum and her sister Ethel McKim. Betty was the beloved mother of Judith Gedrottis Hertan of Delray Beach, Florida and Evelyn
McClung (Roger) of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. She also leaves five devoted grandchildren: Kenneth Turner(Julie) of Millbrae, California, Jennifer Hollett of Orlando, Florida, Grayson Turner(Christa) of Orlando, Florida, Judith Rohlfing of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida and Richard Hertan(Bridget) of Washington, D. C., and also five very special great grandchildren: Veronica
Turner, Edward Turner, Elizabeth Hollett, Gabrielle Turner and Remy Hertan.
Betty was born in Martins Ferry, Ohio on September 8, 1924. She grew up during the great depression and married her high school sweetheart and local football hero Victor. He went off to war in World War II and she began what became her long civil service career as she became a member of the Rose the Riveter women She was one of three young women who were the
first females to be assigned as Engine Repair Inspectors at Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio. She subsequently moved to Phoenix, Arizona and went to work for Goodyear Aircraft as the only female flight line inspector. She then moved to New York City to join her Navy husband and worked in the aircraft instrument factory as a final inspector of the Norden
Bombsight which was one of the most guarded secrets of World War II. She continued her 45 year Civil Service career, mostly in Florida, and retired as the Deputy Equal Employment Opportunity Officer at NAS Cecil Field, Jacksonville, Florida. Throughout her Civil Service career she received numerous awards and commendations. Upon her retirement from Civil Service she embarked on a new career opening her own practice as a Master Hypnotherapist in Orange Park, Florida. Her interest in hypnosis began when she first used hypnosis for personal stress management never anticipating that it would become a second career. She had over 3000 contact hours of Hypnosis and Human Relations training and provided ethical, professional hypnosis services to the community for over 20 years. She was Past President of the Florida Association for Professional Hypnosis and the local Institute of Advanced Hypnology. The most important things in Betty's life were her family, friends, country, community, church and of course her beloved pets. She often said that her happiest times of her life included her marriage and time with her children and grandchildren. She held many happy memories of holidays with family and friends.
A Private church service will be held at the convenience of the family. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Safe Animal Shelter, 2913 County Rd 220, Middleburg, FL 32068. She will be cremated and her ashes will be buried with those of her beloved husband Victor in the Jacksonville National Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME, 1701 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville Beach, FL.
