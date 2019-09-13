|
HINNEBURG
Elizabeth Osmond Hinneburg "Bess", age 80, went home to be with the Lord on September 11, 2019. Bess was born in Corner Brook, Newfoundland, Canada and resided in Jacksonville, FL and Middleburg, FL since 1960. Bess had 8 brothers and 4 sisters. She has been a loving wife to Bob Hinneburg for 59 years and loved her children with all her heart. She is survived by her husband, Robert, her daughter, Vickie, her son, Rickey, and her grandson, John Michael. She has always been very devoted to her family and loved life to its fullest, and always had a smile. She loved to read and cook, and she sure could cook! Bess was a very fun loving person and very involved with her church. She will be missed by all who knew her.
There will be a Memorial Service on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 11:00am, at the Evangel Temple South West, 5040 County Road 218, Middleburg, FL 32068. Arrangements are under the care of Hardage-Giddens Holly Hill Funeral Home, 3601 Old Jennings Road, Middleburg, FL 32068.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 13 to Sept. 18, 2019