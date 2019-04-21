|
|
FERBER
Elizabeth Jane Ferber "Betty" passed away peacefully April 4, 2019 in Ft. Myers, FL. She was born June 20, 1925 in Aurora, Indiana to parents William Leonard Steuver and Mildred Mary Steuver.
She was predeceased by her loving husband of 55 years, Carl J. Ferber, M.D. and one brother Charles M. "Bud" Steuver.
Betty was a Registered Nurse, graduating from Deaconess Hospital School of Nursing, Cincinnati, Ohio. She was a member of Faith United Methodist Church, Ft. Myers, FL. Betty loved the beach, gardening and chocolate ice cream.
She is survived by her children; Steven C. Ferber, D.D.S. (Holly), William L. Ferber, M.D. (Elyse), Daniel E. Ferber, M.D. (Reen), Charles T. Ferber, Esq. (Nancy); eight grandchildren, Doug Ferber (Laura), Kate Cluer (David), Billy Ferber (Angie), Gretchen Ferber, Philip Ferber (fiancee Erica), Lee Ferber, Mark Ferber, and Lauren Ferber; five great grandchildren Kamryn Cluer, Ashton Cluer, Alia Ferber, Billy Ferber, and Michael Ferber; and several nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends on Friday, April 26th from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm with a Celebration of Betty's Life beginning at 2:00 pm with Pastor Dennis Lewis officiating at Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel.
Interment will be at Oaklawn Cemetery.
Please Sign the guestbook at www.hardagegiddensoak lawnchapel.com
HARDAGE-GIDDENS, THE OAKLAWN CHAPEL, 4801 San Jose Blvd is serving the family
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 21, 2019