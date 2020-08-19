Lee
Janie Elizabeth Battle Lee ("Miss Libby"), 100, passed away on August 14, 2020, at the home of her daughter in Jacksonville, Florida. She was born in Camilla, Georgia, on August 17, 1919, the youngest of three daughters of Clement Randolph and Mamie Bright Battle. Mamie Hazel and Annie Lois predeceased her. Mrs. Lee graduated from Mitchell County High School in Camilla and from Freeman Business School in Albany, GA. Following graduation she was employed by Georgia Stages Bus Company in Albany, where she met her future husband, Randolph Edward Lee, Sr. They were married on August 19, 1939, and lived in Chattanooga, Tennessee, for eight years where their two children were born.
They moved to the San Marco area of Jacksonville in 1948 and remained there for 72 years; they were active members of Southside United Methodist Church. She was hired by the pastor of Southside United Methodist Church in 1959 on a temporary assignment for six weeks and retired after 51 years in 2010. She wore many hats while working at the church and made many lasting friendships along the way. Her friends were all ages, young and old, and they added so much to her life especially during her retirement. We are so thankful for the love and attention each of them has shown her. One of her favorite responsibilities was directing weddings for over 40 years. Each bride was always the prettiest she had ever seen and each of their dresses was the most beautiful. That was how she described every wedding.
Libby and Randy were members of San Jose Country Club and Libby was a member of the AY Chapter of the PEO Sisterhood. She supported her love for San Marco by her involvement in the San Marco Preservation Society.
Mrs. Lee was predeceased by her husband of 56 years in 1995, her son Randolph E. Lee, Jr. in 2009, her parents, sisters, and one nephew. She is survived by her daughter Barbara Lee Jernigan (Virgil), her son Randy's precious wife, Susan Lee, of Jenson Beach, FL, grandchildren Elizabeth Lee Bullard of Winter Park, Paula Myrick Jeter (Kevin) of Fruitcove, Dr. Charley T. Myrick, Ill (Paige) of Lakeland, six greatgrandchildren: Caroline and Matthew Jeter and Bella, Chloe, Lacey and Brooke Myrick as well as Myra Jernigan Johnson (Gene) of Jacksonville and Mark M. Jernigan (Janice) of Morganton, Ga., and Kayla Johnson Garceau (Richard) and Kyle M. Johnson (Alyssa). The family would like to express our deep appreciation for Vickie Haynes who has lovingly cared for Mother the past four years. Our most sincere thank you to her for her dedication to Mother's care.
Private graveside services will be held at Oaklawn Cemetery. Because of Covid-19 services will be limited to the immediate family. Remembrances may be made to Southside United Methodist Church, 3120 Hendricks Ave., Jacksonville 32207.
