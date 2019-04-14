MILLER

Elizabeth Leigh Miller, 47, passed away April 10, 2019. Born July 9, 1971, Leigh was a native of Jacksonville, attending Riverside Presbyterian Day School, St. Patrick Catholic School, and graduating in the inaugural class of Douglas Anderson School of the Arts. She went on to earn her Associates Degree in Science from the Florida State College at Jacksonville, and served as a Dental Assistant at numerous practices in Jacksonville and surrounding communities. Leigh was an extremely talented pianist and vocalist and had a tremendous passion for music and art, particularly musical theatre. She will be remembered for her beautiful voice, zest for life, extraordinary wit and charm, artistic flair, and caring and generous spirit to both friends and strangers. Left to cherish her memory are her son, Charles Kirkland "Chaz" Miller, parents Don and Debbie Miller, sisters Tara (David) and Donna (Lou), uncle and aunt Don and Barbara Price, adopted aunt Carolyn

Simpson, cousins Eric Miller (Leah), Courtenay Miller, and Stephana Taylor (John), and a number of extended uncles, aunts, and cousins. Services will be held Monday, April 15, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. graveside at Riverside Memorial Park with Rabbi Robert Goodman officiating. In lieu of flowers in light of religious burial considerations, the family requests donations to or the .

