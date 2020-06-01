"Well-behaved women seldom make history." Not that BJ was not well behaved but she certainly had an impact on us and possibly everyone that she came in contact with. We have always commented that when we grew-up/got older, we wanted to be just like her. Her laughter was irresistible and she taught us so much about living life to its fullest. We always had, and will always continue to have, a bottle of Pinch Scotch on hand for her (despite neither one of us being Scotch drinkers). We are sure BJ will come sit with us, have a drink, tell us a story and we will all laugh out loud. When we learned of her passing, we toasted to her with a smile and a tear. Our condolences to Tina, her family and the Morris family. We are blessed to have known her and call her our friend.

George Chong and Boyce Clewis

Atlanta, GA

George Chong

Friend