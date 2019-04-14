WORTMAN

Elizabeth Marie Wortman, 88, passed away April 7th, 2019 in her home in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL. Elizabeth was born on April 25th, 1930, in Waterbury CT. Since her birth, Elizabeth has lived in New York, NY; Princeton, NJ; Amsterdam; and Ponte Vedra Beach, FL since 1988.

Elizabeth was an avid reader, an excellent cook, and a skilled bridge player. She was an active gym participant and spent many hours at the Ponte Vedra Inn and Club workout center.

Elizabeth leaves behind her husband, John Wortman; five stepchildren; sixteen step grandchildren; nine step great grandchildren; a niece with two children of Middlebury, CT; a nephew with two children, also of CT; as well as several cousins. She is predeceased by her first husband, Richard Bullock; a brother and sister. Elizabeth will be dearly missed by family and friends.

A Memorial Mass at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, https://olsspvb.org/

