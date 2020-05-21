Elizabeth Marsh
Marsh
Margaret Elizabeth Cook was born in Savannah, Georgia, on December 26th, 1941. She was the oldest of four children born to Margaret Nell Gardner and Tarver Cook Jr. She was known as Elizabeth to all who knew her. She is survived by her sisters, her children and her grandchildren. She leaves behind a legacy of being loved and adored by many. Her kindness will always be remembered and cherished by family and friends.
Published in Florida Times-Union from May 21 to May 23, 2020.
