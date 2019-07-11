Resources More Obituaries for Elizabeth Mitchell Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Elizabeth Mitchell

Elizabeth Janice (Farley) Mitchell passed away on July 7, 2019 at Community Hospice in Jacksonville, FL. Betty was 97.

Born in Hollis, New Hampshire to Scott and Gladys Farley, Betty was married to C. Stuart (Stu) Mitchell, who pre-deceased her in 1997.

Betty was truly one-of-a-kind and never let the loss of her husband or any other challenge overwhelm her. Notorious for being strong-willed, outspoken, and not afraid of being in charge, Betty was always ready for anything whether it was having several of her son's friends show up for dinner in New Canaan, CT (it seemed she always had food for at least 12 prepared!) or breaking both of her legs on a fall on their boat (did not slow her down one bit!).

When Stu died, Betty lived for a while in New London, NH but at the insistence of her children and the prodding of winter ice and snow storms, moved to Jacksonville, FL into Westminster Woods, where her son, Scott and his wife, Amy, spent many wonderful moments with her.

Westminster proved to be an absolute delight for Betty, where she got involved in running the community library, once again took up painting to the point family members were clamoring for her works as gifts, and pursued an almost insatiable curiosity with countless books and videos on religion, philosophy, archaeology, and geography.

Even faced with falls and sicknesses, Snowy, as she was known by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, bounced back each time -- but her last challenge was too much for her and she could not make the recovery.

She is survived by her two sons, Chuck (Nancy) of Savannah, GA and Scott (Amy) of Jacksonville, FL; 4 grandchildren – Coley (Caitlin) of Greenville, SC; Megan Miller (Kirk) of Aberdeen, Scotland; Jeffrey (Cydney) of Atlanta, GA; and Chris of Boca Raton, FL; and two great-grandchildren, Brooklyn and Charlie, children of Coley and Caitlin in Greenville.

The family wishes to sincerely thank Community Hospice in Jacksonville, FL for the loving care they provided for Betty in her closing moments and Westminster Woods, where Betty called home these past 12 years. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donating to the Westminster Woods Employee Scholarship Fund at www.westminstercommunitiesfl.org as it was that group who so wonderfully cared for Betty in her time there.

The family will hold a special celebration of her life later this year in Jacksonville.

