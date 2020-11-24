Bates
Elizabeth P. Bates, age 82 passed away on November 23, 2020. She had lived in the Jacksonville, Florida area most of her life, and was of the Baptist faith. Loved her family most of all being the main interests of her life.
Predeceased by her parents Eugene and Ruth Pender and her husband Earl Bates. Survived by one son Ben Brown (Lori); two daughters, Debbie Brown and Patricia Hutchinson (Lamar); brother Thomas Pender (Sharon); sister Kathy Hemp; 4 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, November 28, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. in Fraser Funeral Home chapel with Larry Brugh, Jr. officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 – 11:00 AM at the funeral home.
