Elizabeth Shircliff (Betsy) Sheffield


1963 - 2019
Elizabeth Shircliff (Betsy) Sheffield Obituary
Sheffield
Elizabeth (Betsy) Shircliff Sheffield passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on October 29, 2019, due to complications from Muscular Sclerosis.
Betsy was born May 14, 1963, in Charleston, West Virginia where the family lived until they moved to Jacksonville on January 15, 1967. She graduated from Robert E. Lee High School and obtained her college degree from Jacksonville University, specializing in Early Childhood Education.
She taught at St. Matthew's Catholic School for a number of years and then at Jacksonville University's Wilma's Little School. She loved teaching little ones and was clearly loved by the ones she taught. Those were her happiest days.
Betsy loved family, her Catholic faith, traveling, and her beloved dog, Drake.
She is survived by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Robert T. Shircliff, her sister, Laura Howell (Billy), 3 nieces, Reed Roberts (Brad), Tricia Collie (David) and Caroline Pope (Luke), and a nephew, Alden Howell. All will miss her terribly, but especially her 6 great-nephews and 1 great-niece, they each shared a mutual bond and adoration.
Betsy will always be remembered for her beautiful smile and her kindness to everyone.
Her favorite charities were St. Vincent's Foundation and Jacksonville University.
A family graveside service was held for Betsy on Monday, November 4, at Evergreen Cemetery.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019
