Elizabeth Snow Harvey (Betty) MacIntyre

Elizabeth Snow Harvey (Betty) MacIntyre Obituary
MacIntyre
Elizabeth Snow Harvey MacIntyre "Betty" fought a long hard battle and stepped into the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on December 31, 2019.
There will be a Celebration of Life Service at Forest Hills Baptist Church in Nashville, TN on Saturday, January 4th at 2:00. Visitation will begin at 1:00.
For the complete obituary and online guestbook, go to AustinFuneralService.com (615)377-0775
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
