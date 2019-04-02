LONGINO

Elizabeth Edge Longino of Fleming Island passed away on March 28, 2019 following a brief illness. Betty was born in Americus, GA in 1932 and stayed there until her marriage in 1959 to Ray Longino. They moved to Jacksonville that year and remained there until 1987, when they moved to Greenville, SC. They moved to Fleming Island in 2003 following Ray's retirement. Betty was strong, selfless, kind, vibrant, and thrifty. She worked in several office positions and upon retirement she volunteered with Meals on Wheels. She was very active at Asbury United Methodist Church in Orange Park. Betty was predeceased by her parents Elizabeth and John; her stepfather Brannie; her brother John; and her son Matthew. She is survived by her husband Ray; her brother George; her daughter Susan Higgins (Jeff); and her daughter-in-law Theresa.

A celebration of Betty's life will be held on Wednesday, April 3, at 11:00 at Asbury Methodist Church at 16 College Dr. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Haven Hospice in Orange Park.