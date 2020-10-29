1/
Ella Marie Hunley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ella's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hunley
Ella Marie Coleman Hunley, 80, of Murrells Inlet, SC and formally of Nashville, TN, passed away on October 27, 2020 at Conway Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. Ella was born in Clay County, FL to the late Elija Newton and Catherine Alice (Lee) Coleman.
Ella was a lifelong member of Harsh Chapel Baptist Church in Nashville, TN.
Left to cherish Ella's memory are her daughter, Suzanne Adams; her son, Michael Sine; grandchildren Lauren Adams Teal, Stephen Hulshof and Austin Adams; and five great-grandchildren.
Condolences may be made at, http://www.cremationservicesdirect.comCremation Services Direct of Myrtle Beach are assisting the family.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jacksonville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved