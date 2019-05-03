Home

Ellen Calder Rankin Clark, age 79, died on May 1, 2019, in Orange Park, FL. Ellen was a 45-year resident of Orange Park.
Mrs. Clark was born in Charlotte, NC. She graduated from Greensboro Senior High School in 1958 and Salem College in Winston Salem, NC in 1962. She was a former resident of Richmond, VA where she worked for Life of Virginia.
She served in various positions in the Clay County Girl Scouts for 25 years. She was a Charter Member of the Salvation Army of Clay County Women's Auxiliary and served as Treasurer for multiple years. She was a member of the Gutter Dusters Bowling League in Orange Park for over 25 years.
Survivors include her daughter, Susan H Clark and granddaughter Emily H Kilgore of Warner Robins, GA, daughter, Jody R Clark and daughter-in-law Shannon K Moore of Jacksonville, FL, and her sister, Janet S Rankin of Atlanta, GA.
Preceded in death by her husband, Lt. Commander Robert T Clark of Orange Park, FL; her parents, James W Rankin and Susan C Rankin of Greensboro, NC; and her brother James W Rankin, Jr. of Rock Hill, SC.
Memorial services will be held 11 AM, Monday, May 6, 2019, at the Salvation Army, 2795 County Road 220, Middleburg, FL with Major Lynn Irish officiating. Arrangements by HARDAGE-GIDDENS RIVERMEAD FUNERAL HOME, 127 Blanding Blvd, Orange Park, FL. Please post words of comfort at www.hardage-giddensrivermead.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Girl Scouts of Gateway Council or
The Salvation Army of Clay County Women's Auxiliary
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from May 3 to May 4, 2019
