Ellen Nancy "Gigliotti" Gerace aka "Grandma Great" passed away quietly on the evening of December 6th, 2019. Born June 3rd 1919, she was the 9th of 10 children. Ellen lived in Utica, NY until moving to Florida in 1972. She studied at Edison State Community College and was one of New York States first Medical Records Technician. She worked at Faxton Hospital /Mortan Plant. She and her spouse also owned several restaurants over the years where she could be found as the Hostess. She was predeceased in August 2008 by her spouse of 60 years Cosmo Gerace. She is survived by her children SueEllen (Alex) Valletta, Carol Bramer, Frank (Tova) Gerace, her sister in law Lydia Gigliotti, she also leaves behind by 5 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren,10 great-great grandchildren as well as many nieces & nephews. Ellen was bold & brilliant, often wearing her leopard print and bling. She had great luck at life, the slots, she was an avid bingo player and loved playing the lottery. She joined Facebook in 2009 then invited all her children, grandchildren to join. She is much loved and will be sorely missed by all who loved her. The family will be hosting a "Celebration of Life, Leopard and Lotto" in her honor on Saturday, January 25th. Arrangements are under the care and direction of HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME OF MANDARIN, 11801 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32223. www.hgmandarin.com (904) 288-0025.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 13 to Jan. 19, 2020