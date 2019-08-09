|
Platock
Ellen Platock, 83, passed away peacefully on August 2, 2019. Ellen was preceded in death by her parents, A.L. and Frances Lyon. She is survived by her loving husband, Gerald M. Platock, MD; son, David (Vanessa) Lattner; daughter, Susan Lattner Platock; step son, Brian (Leslie) Platock, and Neil Platock; brother, Andrew (Faye) Lyon; and nine grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, August 13, 2019, 2 pm at Ponte Vedra Valley, 4750 Palm Valley Road, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL. Please sign the online guestbook at www.pontevedravalley.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019