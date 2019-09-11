|
|
Green
Pastor Ellene Green, a resident of Jacksonville, Florida passed away on September 1, 2019. The Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11 AM at Southside C.O.G.I.C., 2179 Emerson Street. Pastor Green's remains will rest for visitation of family and friends on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 5-8 PM at New Apostolic Holiness Church, 2102 Caljon Road. Arrangements entrusted to the MIXON TOWN CHAPEL of Q. L. Douglas Funeral Home, 2403 Edison Ave.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019