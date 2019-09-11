Home

Q.L. Douglas Funeral Home
2403 Edison Avenue
Jacksonville, FL 32204
904-683-3044
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
New Apostolic Holiness Church
2102 Caljon Road
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Southside C.O.G.I.C.
2179 Emerson Street
Ellene Green Obituary
Green
Pastor Ellene Green, a resident of Jacksonville, Florida passed away on September 1, 2019. The Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11 AM at Southside C.O.G.I.C., 2179 Emerson Street. Pastor Green's remains will rest for visitation of family and friends on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 5-8 PM at New Apostolic Holiness Church, 2102 Caljon Road. Arrangements entrusted to the MIXON TOWN CHAPEL of Q. L. Douglas Funeral Home, 2403 Edison Ave.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019
