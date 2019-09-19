|
|
McKinney
OBITUARY
Ellene Kerr McKinney, 88 years, 9/16/2019 (Atlanta, GA). Ellene was a longtime resident of St Augustine Beach, FL (1993-2019) before recently relocating to the Atlanta, GA area.
Ellene was born and raised in Jacksonville, Florida. She attended Temple University, Philadelphia, PA (1951-52) and soon after completed the license requirements to become a Dental Hygienist (State of Florida).
Throughout her work life while living in the state of Florida, she worked as a Dental Hygienist (1953-1964, 1972-1993). Some of her employers (Dentists) included Dr. John and Dr Arthur Del Zio in Ft Lauderdale, FL, and Dr Brent Bracco Ft Lauderdale, FL. Ellene also worked at the IRS office in Atlanta, GA from 1966-1972.
Ellene was predeceased by her three brothers James Knox Kerr II, Robert Kerr, and John Kerr. And she was also predeceased by her half-sister Virginia Houser. Ellene is survived by her two sons, John McKinney (Lawrence, KS) and James McKinney (Atlanta, GA), as well as 3 grandchildren (Sandra, Sean, and Christopher McKinney).
Visitation will be from 1PM to 2PM with services beginning at 2PM for Ellene McKinney on Monday, September 23, 2019 at Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel.
Please Sign the guestbook at www.hardagegiddensoaklawnchapel.com
HARDAGE-GIDDENS, THE OAKLAWN CHAPEL, 4801 San Jose Blvd is serving the family
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019