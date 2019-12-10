|
|
Warren
Ellis R Warren, 93, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family, on Saturday, December 7th, 2019. He was born in Homeland, GA on April 10th, 1926, but lived in Jacksonville, FL and made it his home most of his life. He graduated from Lee High School and later joined the United States Army, where he served for 2 ½ years as a scout in WW II in the battle of Iwo Jima and in Okinawa. While serving, he received the Purple Heart.
After the war he started/established B & W Motors with his friend, Don Buffkin. In 1955 he opened Warren Motors. In 1967 they became the first Independent Auto Dealer in Florida to finance their own cars. Eliis was an entrepreneur of numerous businesses. He was President of the Used Car Dealership Association for 2 years, twice local FIADA Dealer of the Year and also twice State FIADA Dealer of the Year. He was the National Auto Dealer of the Year in 1989. Ellis was appointed by Mayor Hans Tanzler in 1978 to the Jax Port Authority and by Mayor Jake Godbold in 1982 and given the keys to the City. He also was appointed and served as Budget Commissioner. In 1976 Warren Motors won the Men's National Softball Championship that brought exceptional recognition to the city of Jacksonville. Ellis is survived by Nedra, his beautiful and loving wife of 41 years, his sons Stewart (Kim) Bochnia, Bruce (Michelle) Warren, a sister Louise Bell, grandchildren Brittany Warren, Jacob Bochnia, Kristy (Lyle) Tibor Ellison, Hillary (Brad) Tibor Shuman and 6 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his mother, Minnie Green, brothers Jimmy Earl and Harold L Warren, and sisters Hazel and Ruth.
Ellis made a positive impact on everyone who crossed his path and will be greatly missed by many.
A celebration of life will be held Friday, December 13th at 10:30 AM at Corey-Kerlin Funeral Home at 940 Cesery Blvd.. Jacksonville, FL 32211, with a viewing 30 minutes prior to the service.
Interment will be held at 1:50 PM at the Jacksonville National Cemetery, 4083 Lannie Road, Jax, FL 32218
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the and the Heart Foundation
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019