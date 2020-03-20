|
Demaggio
Elma Batchelor DeMaggio, passed away peacefully on March 18, 2020 in the home where she lived for nearly 65 years. Her love of God and family was inspiring and unwavering.
Elma was blessed with a devoted and loving family. She is survived by her son Ron DeMaggio; her daughters Teresa Pringle (David), Katrina DeMaggio Tahran, and Amy DeMaggio Peters (Michael); her grandchildren Bryan DeMaggio (Stephanie), Chris DeMaggio (Kristin), Kristen DeMaggio, Kelsea Barbas (Jason), Tyler Pringle (Ashley), Brittany Tahran, Matthew Tahran, Angelina Peters, and Garrett Peters; her great grandchildren Adriana, John Joseph, Julia, and Ryan; and by her sister, Edith Batchelor Combs. She is preceded in death by her husband of over 65 years, John DeMaggio; her parents, John & Martha Batchelor; brothers Elvis and Elmo Batchelor; and sisters Evelyn Gurganus and Rovenia Batchelor.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 22, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Hardage-Giddens Riverside Memorial Park and Funeral Home, 7242 Normandy Blvd. Recognizing some will not be able to attend in person, the family will host a celebration of life ceremony at Westside Baptist Church later this spring when a larger group can safely gather. Elma will be laid to rest in a small graveside service on Monday, March 23, 2020 at 2:00 PM in Jacksonville Memory Gardens of Orange Park. The family gratefully welcomes flowers or donations to the church of your choice. Please share your favorite memory of Elma at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/jacksonville-fl/elma-demaggio-9090126.
In honor of Elma, cook a favorite meal for your family, go outside to enjoy the sunshine, and take a moment to see the beauty around you. Spend a little extra time with those you love, reach out to help a stranger one who is struggling, and sow seeds of kindness, humility, & love. She would appreciate you carrying forward her tradition.
HARDAGE-GIDDENS RIVERSIDE MEMORIAL PARK AND FUNERAL HOME, 7242 Normandy Boulevard, is serving the family.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020