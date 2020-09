RossMr. Elmore D. Ross, 68 of Lawtey, FL passed on September 18, 2020, at the Legacy House in Ocala, FL.Graveside Services for Mr. Elmore D. Ross will be held at 11:00 a.m Friday, September 25, 2020, in the Peetsville Cemetery in Lawtey, FL. Interment will be held under the direction of Haile Funeral Home Inc., 802 North Oak Street, Starke, FL 32091 (904) 964-7905.Viewing will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020, in the Peetsville Cemetery from 10:00 am - 11:00 amPlease Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com