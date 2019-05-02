Willis

Eloise (Elly) Willis of Jacksonville, FL, passed away at the age of 91 after a brief illness on April 25, 2019. Born in New York City in 1927 to parents Onofre & Isabel Belloso. Upon graduation from St. Frances Xavier Cabrini High School in Manhattan, Elly worked at her parents Wall Street import/export firm while attending Columbia University. A talented singer she entertained troops through the New York City USO. Elly taught Red Cross swimming and water safety classes and as a certified SCUBA diver assisted her husband in teaching and certifying divers through the Marine Science Institute at Long Island University. A Girl Scout leader for many years she later became a legal secretary at Grumman Aerospace Corporation on Long Island. After the death of her husband Elly moved to Jacksonville, FL to be closer to her children and was an active member of the Mandarin Garden Club, Mandarin Women's Club, St. Joseph's Catholic Church Young at Heart and volunteered at Super Bowl XXXIX. Extremely gifted at crafting handmade greeting cards she also created and sold her own unique jewelry. Elly was an ardent supporter of her younger sister Professor Emeritus Josephine Belloso and her dynamic art career. She recently travelled to Stowe, VT to celebrate Josephine's completion of artistic renovations to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church and her book documenting the process. Elly is pre-deceased by her parents, husband William M. Willis, Jr. & son William. She is survived by her sister Josephine

Belloso; daughters, Patty (Michael) & Jeanne (Bill); son, Richard (Lori); 5 grandchildren & 4 great-grandchildren A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, May 18th at 1:00 PM at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 11757 Old St Augustine Rd, Jacksonville. A Reception will follow at Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home of Mandarin, 11801 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32223. She will be laid to rest with her husband Bill at Calverton National Cemetery, Long Island, NY.

Donations in lieu of flowers made be made to the United Services Organization (USO.) Arrangements are under the care and direction of

