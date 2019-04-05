Resources More Obituaries for Else Guillory Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Else Guillory

Else Guillory, born March 17, 1937 in Kinder, LA, went home to Eternal Rest on March 31, 2019 in Jacksonville, FL. A devoted husband, and loving father, he is survived by his devoted, loving wife of 62 years, Irma Conner Guillory; his brother Evain "Son" (Rose) Guillory; 4 children: Sonja, Terrence, Darrin (Angela), and LaTanya; 2 grandchildren Tedrick and Lacie; and his great granddaughter Layla; as well as sisters in law, generations of nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors whose lives he demonstrably impacted. Mr. Guillory leaves a remarkable legacy of Love, Patriotism, and Service to his fellow man. He was preceded on his path to Glory by his loving mother Lesile, father Felix, and adoring sisters Earlene "Sis" and Juanita, all of Kinder, LA.

ADJ1 Guillory, USN, (Ret.) proudly served his nation as a Navy Sailor, from May 5, 1954 to June 30, 1981 retiring at NAS Cecil Field, FL. He was directly responsible for ensuring safety of flight for thousands of aircrew sorties while deployed in the Atlantic, Mediterranean, and Caribbean theaters over his years of honorable service, notably being personally selected to serve as the late Sen. John McCain's Plane Captain. During his service he genuinely delighted more in the advancement of others than in his own promotion. "Mr. G" is also a retiree from the City of Jacksonville Housing Authority, where he ensured safe, habitable housing for city residents and mentored numerous young apprentices for 20 years. After 50 years of dedicated service to his nation and his community, he committed himself to his grandson, Tedrick and his granddaughter, Lacie. He enjoyed taking the kids to school, sports practice, and school events, proudly delighting in all their accomplishments while regaling them with stories of "the good ole days". His eyes sparkled as he held his newly born great granddaughter, Layla, earlier this year. A monumental man of character in his home, community, and nation, Dad "adopted" countless children from wherever he was stationed, magically drawing people of great honor and character to himself. His genuine spirit and selfless devotion to others provided a living roadmap of character and kindness. A distinguished member and patron of St. Matthew's Parish since 1967, he has completed his blessed journey home after selflessly devoting himself to family and community as a husband, son, brother, father, uncle, friend, confidant, role model and mentor. He will be missed, but never forgotten. HARDAGE-GIDDENS RIVERSIDE MEMORIAL PARK & FUNERAL HOME, 7242 Normandy Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32205 is serving the family. A visitation will be held in his honor on Friday, April 5, 2019 at the funeral home from 6pm-8pm. The mass will be on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 11am at St. Matthews Catholic Church, 1773 Blanding Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32210 with burial at Jacksonville National Cemetery, 4083 Lannie Rd., Jacksonville, FL 32218 on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 10:30am. Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 5, 2019