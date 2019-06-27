DILLMAN

DILLMAN- Elsie Keen Dillman, 87, earned her angel wings on June 26, 2019 surrounded by love, she was called home to be reunited with her Beloved Honey (Don) once again. After many courageous battles with Lymphoma throughout the years. Elsie was born July 6, 1931, to Douley and Aggie (Johnson) Keen. She is predeceased by both parents and all 4 siblings, Avis, Doris, Niles and Marguerite. Elsie worked alongside her husband (Don) for many years in Don's Truck Service. They truly had a special bond. Donald Dillman preceded her in death on June 25, 2014. She was a wonderful loving, dedicated and caring wife, a very giving and loving mother and grandmother. We all have always been embraced with Love and Affection. Our friends were always welcome and our parents made them feel at home, many wonderful years and great memories we spent on Little Lake Orange. Elsie is survived by her two children Michael (Theresa) and Susan Dillman, 2 granddaughters, Suzanne and Lisa (David), 1 grandson, 7 great grands and 2 new great-great grands, many nieces, nephews and 1 sister-in-law; Doris Askew, and The Girls that have been her Lifelong friends, and other friends that are like family. We would like to thank Community Hospice Eastside LTC and staff, along with family and friends for their visits with her. We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to Dr. Leann Fox and all the team that took such loving care of her during her years of treatment and to Dr. Ira Harmon and staff who were angels to both of them. She will be deeply missed, but we have honored her wishes, and our Love goes with her. Visitation will be Saturday, June 29th at 9:30 am, followed by a Funeral Service at 10:00 am in the Chapel of Corey-Kerlin Funeral Home, with Pastor Al Hicks officiating, 1426 Rowe Ave (904)768-2596, a Home going service will take place at Riverside Memorial Park to join her loved ones.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Lymphoma Cancer of Community Hospice, in her memory.

