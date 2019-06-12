Montgomery

Elsie Kelly Duvall passed away Monday, June 10, 2019. Born July 3, 1927 in Kelly, NC the 2nd oldest of 8 children of the late Francis McCall and Ruth Horrell Kelly.

Elsie moved to nearby Wilmington, NC after high school where she met and married Ernest O'Dell Sullivan in January 1947. Elsie and Ernest along with their 3 sons transferred to Jacksonville, FL with Atlantic Coastline Railroad in 1960. After Ernest's passing in 1972, Elsie met and married William "Bill" Duvall, Jr. which formed a wonderful blended family. They had a great life together and enjoyed dancing and fishing. They split their time between Jacksonville and Burgaw, NC. Elsie was by Bill's side everyday through his long battle with Alzheimer's disease which took his life in 2016. Elsie enjoyed cooking for her family and always had plenty for everyone. As she said, "I can always add another potato to the pot". Also, she could never pass up a garage sale or a sale of any kind whether she needed something or not. In her later years she took up painting, especially bird houses which she shared with everyone.

Elsie was predeceased by her parents, husbands Ernest Sullivan and Bill Duvall; sons Mike and Gary Sullivan; siblings Richard Rush, Harry Kelly, McNeil Kelly, Jimmy Kelly, Junita Moore and great-grandson Jacob Tapley. She is survived by her son Greg Sullivan (Terri), stepchildren LaNita Duvall, William Duvall,III (Lindi), Cherie Green (Jim); siblings Francis Metts (Bill), Anne Layton (Sam); ten grandchildren Lisa Tapley (Randy), Michael Sullivan (Leah), Eric Sullivan (Holly), Shaun Sullivan (Melissa), Samantha Scalio (Mike), Melissa Becker, Adam Becker (Tracy), Sable Keller, PJ Green; ten great-grandchildren, Savannah Golden, Jordan Golden, Jessica Tapley, Mikey Sullivan, JoJo Sullivan, Rylan Sullivan, Declan Sullivan, Mackenzie Scalio, Logan Becker, James Keller; two great great grandchildren Gauge Golden, and Emerald Hunter and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to express a special thank you to Brooks Bartram Lakes, The Green House and Community Hospice which provided wonderful care and support to her and her family.

In lieu of flowers, the family request contributions be made to Community Hospice and Palliative Care, 4266 Sunbeam Road, Jacksonville, Florida 32257.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 15th at Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Funeral Home.

Please Sign the guestbook at www.hardagegiddensoaklawnchapel.com

HARDAGE-GIDDENS, THE OAKLAWN CHAPEL, 4801 San Jose Blvd is serving the family

Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union from June 12 to June 13, 2019