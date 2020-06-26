Holcomb
Elton "Earl" Holcomb
August 16, 1932 – June 24, 2020
Elton "Earl" Holcomb passed away at Community Hospice and Palliative Care in Jacksonville, FL on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. He was 87 years old at the time of his passing.
Earl was born in Brownsville, TN to Oscar and Mary Maude Holcomb, on August 16, 1932. Earl was the youngest of two children. Upon graduating high school (Haywood High School; Brownsville, TN), Earl attended Memphis State University for two years before enlisting in the Army. During his time in the Army, Earl fought in the Korean War and was awarded two Bronze Star medals. He was honorably discharged from the Army after three years of service, and returned to school.
Earl graduated from Memphis State University in 1957 and went on to begin what would become a long and successful career in the Railroad industry. He started as a Crew Caller on the L & N Railroad, and retired with CSX Railroad. Earl enjoyed golf and many other hobbies, but the true joy of his life was his wife, Martha, and the family they built together during their 62 years of marriage. Together, they have three children, seven grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
Earl was preceded in death by his father, Oscar Holcomb, his mother, Mary Maude Holcomb, and his brother, Melvin Holcomb. Earl was survived by his wife, Martha Holcomb, his daughter, Cathy (Jim) Varian, his son, Mike (Becky) Holcomb, his daughter, Ramelle (Darryl) Garland, his 7 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren.
In light of COVID-19, the family will wait to have a Celebration of Life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Andrew's Episcopal Church (7801 Lone Star Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32211).
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.