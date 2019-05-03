Services Fraser Funeral Home 8168 Normandy Boulevard Jacksonville , FL 32221-6649 (904) 781-4314 Resources More Obituaries for Elwyn Hall Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Elwyn Vance Hall

Elwyn Vance Hall, 79, left his Earthly Home for his Heavenly Home on Thursday, May 2, 2019. Elwyn was born September 23, 1939, in Durham, NC where he lived most of his early years. In 1962 he proudly served his country by joining and being a part of the US Army from 1962-64. In 1964 he moved to Jacksonville, Florida and began working at Swift Meat Company until 1974. During this time God had given him a great gift of sharing the Gospel in Music & Speak- ing. His 1st Radio Program was a 15-minute program called "Lift Jesus Up! In 1974 he went to work for WBIX Radio Station where he began his Radio Ministry for the Lord. By 1980 God lead him and a business partner to buy, manage, etc an abandoned Radio Station. He named it "The Rose of Jacksonville" in honor of the "Rose of Sharon" in the Bible. Elwyn and WROS thrived with the help of the Lord and many businesses, patrons of the city, to proclaim the Gospel of Jesus Christ. For 39 years he has spent his life serving God with whoever would listen. He always had a way of just drawing people to him and sharing the Word of God. Serving God was his Number One mission in this life! He also worked with the Jacksonville Sher- iff's Office under Dale Carson, Sr. from 1978 to 1984 & made many life-long friends there.

Elwyn had a dry wit and a very imaginative brain. He could keep you laughing and entertained for hours. He loved music but he also had a very strong love for his pets. He would take them for rides, walks, rock them in the chair or swing, etc. Anyone who listened to him knew all about his dogs; mainly Rags, Mags, Wags, and his newest puppy, Vance. He also loved Siamese cats and he had Grumpy & Action Jackson.

He is survived by his Wife, Robyne Turner Hall, Mother, Hazel B. Brinkley, Orange Park, FL, Son, Dean V. Hall (Christina) of Ormond Beach, FL, Sisters, Gay Barbour (Steve) of Roxboro, NC & Joyce Carey of Orange Park, FL. Step-Grandaughters, Harmonie & Haven Burney, Ormond Beach, FL. He also has several Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews & Cousins, whom he loved very much. Elwyn is predeceased by his Father, Vance Hall, Step-Mother, Ann Hall of NC and his Step-Father, Marvin Brinkley of Orange Park, FL.

A celebration of His Life and Love for His Savior will be held on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at 11:00 am at Westside Baptist Church, Teachey Chapel, 7775 Herlong Road, Jacksonville, FL 32210. Visitation will be held on Monday, May 6, 6-8pm at Westside Baptist Church, Teachey Chapel, & one hour prior to service on Tuesday.

Arrangements are under the direction of Fraser Funeral Home, 8168 Normandy Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32221. (904)781-4314.

