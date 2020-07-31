Crawford
Emily Edelen Crawford, of Amelia Island, Florida died July 25, 2020, at the age of 73 after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's Disease.
She was born in Louisville, Kentucky on April 3, 1947, to the late Dr. Charles and Emily Edelen (Newman). She graduated from Waggener High School and attended the University of Louisville. Emily was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend to the ones she loved and will be remembered for her energetic spirit, passion, and kindness. The memories of Emily's love for painting, decorating, great food, dance parties, flowers, summers on Lake Charlevoix, and her sense of humor will remain forever in the hearts of all who knew her. Emily could skeet shoot, slalom ski, and throw the best-themed parties. She was active in her community and learned and grew from her experiences volunteering with Micah's Place, Wolfson Children's Hospital, Amelia Island Chapel, and the Junior League of Jacksonville. Emily was a proponent for strong female friendships as she cherished the ladies of the Game and Wildlife Commission. They are the extraordinary women whose strength and sense of fun enriched Emily's life on Amelia Island for several decades.
Emily is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, John Crawford, daughters Polly Crawford (Leslie Toro) of Middletown, Virginia, and Winston Wiant (James) of Atlanta, Georgia, and two beautiful granddaughters, Fulton and Campbell Wiant. She is also survived by her sister Katherine Tichenor, brother Charles Edelen, sister-in-law Anne Edelen, nieces Elizabeth Anderson, Caroline Gates, and Campbell Lloyd and nephews Sam English, Barnett English, and Barnett Edelen along with eleven great-nieces and one great-nephew. Emily was preceded in death by her brother Dr. Owen Edelen.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Micah's Place of Fernandina Beach or Vitas Hospice of Jacksonville.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com