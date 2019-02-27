HOWARD

Emily Jones Howard, 91, of Fernandina Beach passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019 at Quality Health.

Born in Callahan and raised on a large farm, she was the daughter of the late Pasco and Wilma Braddock Jones. Her family roots can be traced back to the Spanish Colonial rule in Florida's history. Her father was a long time county commissioner in the days of Franklin Roosevelt's presidency. She grew up with several sisters and one brother. Her brother, John P. Jones, was killed in action in France during World War II and is buried there.

During World War II she met and married her husband, Charles W. "Chuck" Howard. After the war they moved to his native Texas. It was there they began their family and had their sons, Chuck, Jr. and David.

In 1960 they relocated to Fernandina Beach. They immediately joined the local congregation of the Church of Christ and would remain members for the rest of their lives. Emily and her husband were wonderful Christian servants.

Emily was a self-educated lady who was known for her intelligence, quick wit, sense of humor, imagination, and love of natural beauty. She was a fine local artist, published poet and founding member of the Island Art Association. She was devoted to her family, a great cook, homemaker and a gracious hostess to anyone who visited her home. Of a kind and friendly nature, she was also a "Steel Magnolia". She loved her southern family, its culture and was proud of her heritage. She hated all types of injustice and insisted on telling the truth.

In 2014 she lost her beloved Chuck but had the strong will to continue on for five more years loving a blessing others in whatever environment she lived in.

She leaves behind her sons, Charles W. Howard, Jr. and David Howard, both of Jacksonville as well as several nieces and nephews and other extended family members.

Her life will be remembered and celebrated at 10:00 am on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the Church of Christ in Fernandina Beach with Pastor John Wright officiating.

She will be laid to rest beside her husband in Bosque Bello Cemetery at a later date.

Those desiring may make donations in her name to Community Hospice of N.E. Florida, 4266 Sunbeam Road, Jacksonville, Florida 32257.

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Feb. 27, 2019