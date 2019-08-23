|
|
Kline
Emily Sean Kline, 14, of Yulee passed away Monday, August 19, 2019 at U F Health in Jacksonville, FL.
Emily was born July 19, 2005 in Jacksonville and moved to Yulee with her family 12 years ago. She attended The Journey Church and was a student at Yulee High School.
Emily was tender hearted, compassionate and kind. She loved animals, music, biking, the outdoors and traveling. Her beautiful smile will be imprinted in our hearts forever.
She was predeceased by her grandfather, Donald Aldridge and great grandparents, Howard and Pat Sullins.
Survivors include her parents, David Sean and Deirdre Aldridge Kline of Yulee, FL; her two sisters, Mary Kathryn Kline and Madison Grace Kline, also of Yulee; her grandparents, Kay Aldridge of Jacksonville, FL and Vicki and George Hunter of Brunswick, GA. aunts and uncles, Kim Aldridge Ward (Shelley Addessi), Dawn Aldridge Smith (Eddie), Danielle Aldridge Mann (Douglas) and Lynn Cook (Dwight); cousins, Elizabeth Smith, Evers and Owen Mann, Noah and Cooper Cook; and other beloved family members and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 27, at the Journey Church, 95707 Amelia Concourse, Fernandina Beach.
To sign Emily's online register book and leave condolences please visit the Green Pine website at www.greenpinefuneral.com.
Arrangements by Green Pine Funeral Home, Cremations & Cemetery,
Yulee, FL.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2019