Emily Marie Wilson, 68 of St. Augustine passed away Monday, March 18, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her family. Emily was born on August 12, 1950 in Batesville, Indiana to the late Paul and Helen Baker.

Emily graduated from Largo High School in 1968 then returned to her home town of Louisville where she pursued a career in the legal field for 35 years. Emily enjoyed traveling, boating, cards and board games, crocheting and loved her family dearly especially having her "Grammy Time".

Emily was preceded in death by her siblings, Jim and Barbara.

Emily lives on in the hearts of her husband of 40 years, Royce Wilson; daughter, Stephanie Barley; son, Derek Wilson and spouse, Chenoa; grandchildren, Jackson, Audrey, Bridgette, Sophie, and Aidan; sisters, Betty, Judy, Faye, Joyce, Rudy, Dodi, Marti, Paula, Linda, Vivian; sisters-in-law, Valerie and Shay; and fur-baby, Diesel.

A Celebration of Emily's life will be 1 p.m. Monday, March 25, 2019 at St Johns Family Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 12noon. Emily will be laid to rest at San Lorenzo Cemetery.

St Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

