Hardage-Giddens Town & Country Funeral Home
7242 Normandy Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32205
(904) 781-9262
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Hardage-Giddens Town & Country Funeral Home
7242 Normandy Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32205
Graveside service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
Jacksonville Memory Gardens
Orange Park, FL
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
12:00 PM
Keystone United Methodist Church
4004 SE SR 21
Keystone Heights, FL
Vaughan
Emily Sweet Vaughan, 94, passed away January 22, 2020, peacefully in her sleep after a short illness at her home in Keystone Heights, Florida with her daughters by her side.
She was a loving homemaker to two husbands who adored her. She was born into the Methodist church, which she served faithfully until the untimely death of her first husband, George C. Sweet. She then attended a Baptist church with her second husband, Alec P. Vaughan until he too passed away. She volunteered for many things in both churches while tending her families. She was also a member of Eastern Star and a much-loved Mother Advisor to Woodstock Chapter of Rainbow Girls. She came back to the Methodist church when she came to live with her daughter in Keystone Heights, where she regularly attended services.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, George C. Sweet; her second husband, Alec P. Vaughan; and her step-son, Alec P. Vaughan, Jr. (Pat Vaughan). She is survived by her two daughters Patricia S. Torres and Marien E. Cox; along with her step-daughters Kathryn V. Collins and Nanette V. Ramey. She had nine grandchildren, sixteen grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
There will be a graveside service at Jacksonville Memory Gardens in Orange Park, Florida at 10:00 am on Monday, January 27, 2020. That will be followed by a celebration of life and luncheon at Keystone United Methodist Church, 4004 SE SR 21, Keystone Heights, Florida, beginning at noon on the same day. The family will receive visitors between 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Hardage-Giddens Riverside Memorial Park and Funeral Home, 7242 Normandy Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32205.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to either Lake Area Ministries, P.O. Box 1385, Keystone Heights, FL 32656, or Keystone United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 744, Keystone Heights, FL 32656.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020
